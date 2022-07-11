Community celebrates as McDonough park rededicated after year of renovation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - McDonough Park was full Monday with people there to celebrate what the park has been transformed into: an active aging park meant for adults to congregate and have fun.
The idea to reinvent the park has been in the works for several years, and last spring ground was broken on the project.
Besides the pickleball court, the park now includes shuffleboard, bag toss, chess tables, and exercise equipment. All of these things are outside and free to the public to use. There is also a concrete pathway connecting the park features as to make it more accessible by wheelchair.
Most of the features of the park are specifically for adults, but it also has a new playground that is designed for children of all abilities.
Money to renovate the park came from donations and a matching DNR grant.