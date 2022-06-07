Community invited to speak with Eau Claire government and panel of experts on proposed water bottling facility

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A proposed water bottling facility has received a big response from the Eau Claire community. On Tuesday, they were invited to have a discussion with the city and a panel of experts.
On Tuesday, attendees heard from hydrology experts, sustainability advocates, business owners and city government. They each had five minutes to present their thoughts and research.
City officials focused on what they said were essential economic benefits that would come with such a large business.
"This type of project has a high-capital approach," said Aaron White, economic development manager for the City of Eau Claire. "It is looking at an overall investment of 100 million dollars. It has high-facility value. It also has high paying jobs. The average that's been posted would be around $59,000 a year."
City manager Stephanie Hirsch said Eau Claire is not in a place financially to be turning down the economic boost this plant would provide.
However, others argued that a financial benefit would not outweigh the costs.
"Do not race to a short-term decision when these decisions impact the strength of a community for generations," said Mickey Judkins, owner of Details Direct. "Take your time. Set us on a right path to water security, not water scarcity."
Sarah Vitale, a hydrogeology expert with UW-Eau Claire, expressed concerns about over-pumping amid uncertainties such as climate change and population growth.
Throughout the presentations, attendees had written down questions that were brought forth such as: what other businesses could be brought to Eau Claire? Where does Niagara Waters source their plastic? Neither of those were answered.
On Monday, there will be a public comment session at the City Council before Tuesday's meeting, when Council is set to vote on the project.
Before those meetings, on Saturday, the city is offering free guided tours of its water plant on Riverview Drive, where they can learn more about the city's water processes. Advanced registration is required. Click here to learn more.