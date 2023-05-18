 Skip to main content
Community members comment on future Lowes Creek bike skills park

BIKES

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Community members expressed a lot of excitement with what is to come in Lowes Creek Park next summer. 

An info and input session was hosted at Shift Cyclery Wednesday night to discuss future plans for the bike skills park. A short presentation was given, followed by an open discussion between project managers and the community.

Members of the community were able to vote on possible designs for the park and comment on what they would like to see in it.

Local resident Adrian Ong said he thinks this park will be a great addition to Eau Claire.

"I think that Eau Claire has the population to support what they are adding into it. And just from talking to the children in Eau Claire, they are super excited. I am a local cycling coach for Eau Claire Youth Cycling and I know a lot of the student athletes have expressed interest," Ong said. 

They are currently fundraising for the project in hopes of raising $150,000. So far $20,000 have already been raised.

You can learn more about the Lowes Creek bike skills park by clicking here.

