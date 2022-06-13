Community speaks at rally, public comment ahead of Tuesday's Council vote on bottling facility

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, dozens rallied outside Eau Claire City Hall voicing their opposition to a proposed bottling facility looking to build in the city of Clearwater.
According to documents filed with the city, California-based Niagara Waters would use about 425,000 gallons of water a day. That's about five percent of the city's daily water supply from its wells.
Monday's demonstrators pushed one final time to encourage councilors to vote no, while others support the plans. Lynne Buske, who worked with area nonprofit JONAH to help organize the rally, said she believes more planning is necessary to continue with a development like this.
"There's a lot more we need to learn about our wells; there's contamination in the wells, there's PFAs involved," Buske said. "We're a community that's commited to sustainability, and plastic bottles is a big concern."
The City Council delayed the vote from its last meeting, because of the mounting opposition. That was just days after the community was initially informed about the development.
Councilors have since taken this time to hold a public discussion and consult with experts in hydrology and sustainability, as well as host public tours of their water treatment plant. However, many who spoke on Monday remained set against the development.
"As a teenager in this city, the future frightens me," said Gabby Augustin, a junior at Memorial High School. "Without a water protection plan, this company, whose main priority is money, will abuse our environment for economic growth."
Scott Rogers, speaking on behalf of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, said he is concerned turning away such a big developer will make Eau Claire look like a bad place for business. Others used current projects as a rebuttle.
"I don't think Eau Claire has any difficulty attracting a business," said UW-Eau Claire geography professor Paul Kaldjian. "Just look around. We have construction cranes, we have everything going on in town."
Rogers also said the Confluence Project had arguments against it when it was proposed in 2014, and is now one of the city's most valuable assets.
The City Council will vote on Niagara Waters' proposal on Tuesday. That meeting starts at 4 p.m. and would need a majority vote from Council to pass.