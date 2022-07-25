 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conlin humbled by WIAC Hall of Fame induction

  • Updated
  • 0
072322 Paul Conlin WIAC HOF courtesy UWEC Athletics

UW-Eau Claire throws coach Paul Conlin poses with his Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame induction plaque on July 23, 2022. Conlin excelled as an athlete for UW-Platteville, winning four WIAC shot put championships, three NCAA championships and five All-American honors.

 UWEC Athletics

(WQOW) - As the names and accomplishments were announced Saturday, Paul Conlin felt put in his place.

The former University of Wisconsin-Platteville national champion thrower was among the 27-member class to enter the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. Conlin has coached throwers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for nearly 30 years.

"To be a part of it, it's special," Conlin said Monday. "I really appreciate Platteville for nominating me and for the support. Humbled by the experience."

Conlin entered the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 2021 and the UW-Platteville Hall of Fame in 2010. 

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags