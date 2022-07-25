Conlin humbled by WIAC Hall of Fame induction

(WQOW) - As the names and accomplishments were announced Saturday, Paul Conlin felt put in his place.
The former University of Wisconsin-Platteville national champion thrower was among the 27-member class to enter the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. Conlin has coached throwers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for nearly 30 years.
"To be a part of it, it's special," Conlin said Monday. "I really appreciate Platteville for nominating me and for the support. Humbled by the experience."
Conlin entered the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 2021 and the UW-Platteville Hall of Fame in 2010.