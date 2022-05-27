 Skip to main content
Connor Miller named head coach of Regis boys basketball program

  • Updated
052722 Connor Miller

Connor Miller is a 2011 graduate of Regis High School.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Connor Miller is coming home.

The Eau Claire Regis alumnus will serve as its next boys head basketball coach, the school announced Friday.

Miller, a 2011 graduate, helped the Ramblers reach state twice during his career.

After playing collegiately for Samford University and Minnesota State University, Miller played professionally overseas.

Now, he has returned to the Eau Claire area with his fiancee, Crystal, according to a news release.

"I am humbled and very grateful to have the opportunity to return to Regis High School as the boys basketball coach," Miller said in the release. "I have been fortunate to have had many great mentors and experiences from the game of basketball. This position will allow me to give back, mentor, and develop young talent within a system that has given me so much. I am beyond excited to support and build a successful program that continues to elevate the Regis tradition."

Miller takes over for Bryant Brenner, who resigned in April.

