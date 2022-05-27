Connor Miller named head coach of Regis boys basketball program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Connor Miller is coming home.
The Eau Claire Regis alumnus will serve as its next boys head basketball coach, the school announced Friday.
Miller, a 2011 graduate, helped the Ramblers reach state twice during his career.
Some highlights from @ConnorMiller10 from the 2011 season. Miller closed his high school career by scoring 1,221 points, winning Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year, All-Northwest Wisconsin Player of the Year, and being a finalist for Mr. Basketball. @WQOW @RegisCatholic pic.twitter.com/zSdt6fh3lv— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) May 27, 2022
After playing collegiately for Samford University and Minnesota State University, Miller played professionally overseas.
Now, he has returned to the Eau Claire area with his fiancee, Crystal, according to a news release.
"I am humbled and very grateful to have the opportunity to return to Regis High School as the boys basketball coach," Miller said in the release. "I have been fortunate to have had many great mentors and experiences from the game of basketball. This position will allow me to give back, mentor, and develop young talent within a system that has given me so much. I am beyond excited to support and build a successful program that continues to elevate the Regis tradition."
Miller takes over for Bryant Brenner, who resigned in April.