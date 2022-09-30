Construction kicks off, Boys and Girls Club expanding

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Phase one of construction has started on the Lee and Mary Markquart Center, the Eau Claire location of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley on Oxford Avenue.
The expansion is a multi-phase project, and the first phase focuses on the entrance of the building — making a canopy, adding another set of secure doors, and windows.
For the next phase, they will update the cafeteria due to a bit of asbestos and it being outdated. They also plan to redo their teen center, expand some classrooms, and add a lift to make more of the building handicap-accessible.
"These improvements are needed for a variety of reasons," said director of the center Mike Lee. "To help us increase the quality of programming, to make an even safer building and welcoming building for kids and families to be at, and to be able to serve more kids. With this expansion here in Eau Claire, we're looking to serve an additional 50 kids beyond what we are."
On average, the center currently serves 60 to 65 children a day.
The estimated cost of this project is $675,000. Enough money was raised through grants and donations to complete phase one.
Depending on future donations and grants, officials hope the expansion is complete by the end of 2023.
Last spring the organization also announced expansions or new clubs in Menomonie, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls.