 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction to start soon on new Princeton Valley Park

  • 0
Princeton Park field
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A northside neighborhood in Eau Claire will soon get a long-awaited new park.

Construction is scheduled to start this summer on a new playground in the Princeton Valley neighborhood. It will be located next to the Princeton Valley Golf Course.

The site will be small but will have a play area basketball court and walking trails. The playground will have a first of its kind artificial turf and rubber mat surface.

City of Eau Claire Parks and Forestry Manager Steve Plaza said no other city parks have that material as a safety surface. He added building a neighborhood park is important for the community.

"It makes a town a community, it brings people together. Not only young people who are going to enjoy the playground but also the neighbors they get together," he said.

Plaza said this is only a 'part one' of the project. Phase two is to expand the the park across the street once more funding is available.

The estimated cost for phase one is $238,000. Plaza said the city plans to open the playground in the fall.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you