Construction to start soon on new Princeton Valley Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A northside neighborhood in Eau Claire will soon get a long-awaited new park.
Construction is scheduled to start this summer on a new playground in the Princeton Valley neighborhood. It will be located next to the Princeton Valley Golf Course.
The site will be small but will have a play area basketball court and walking trails. The playground will have a first of its kind artificial turf and rubber mat surface.
City of Eau Claire Parks and Forestry Manager Steve Plaza said no other city parks have that material as a safety surface. He added building a neighborhood park is important for the community.
"It makes a town a community, it brings people together. Not only young people who are going to enjoy the playground but also the neighbors they get together," he said.
Plaza said this is only a 'part one' of the project. Phase two is to expand the the park across the street once more funding is available.
The estimated cost for phase one is $238,000. Plaza said the city plans to open the playground in the fall.