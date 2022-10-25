Costco gets unanimous green light from city council

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With approval from the Eau Claire City Council, Costco is set to build a warehouse in the Chippewa Valley.
According to plans submitted to the city, Costco plans to build a 160,000 square foot warehouse on Black Avenue, near U.S. 53 and North Crossing, and will include a gas station and car wash. The store will open in the fall of 2023 or spring of 2024, depending on when construction is able to start.
At their meeting Tuesday, Eau Claire City Councilors voted unanimously to approve the general development plan.
City councilor Andrew Werthmann spoke in support of the project saying he is struck by what this will mean for the community in terms of employment.
Councilor Jeremy Gragert said that the city will need to be cognizant of the surrounding area in the township of Seymour, and said the city should work with them to improve nearby streets that will see an increase in traffic.
Councilor Emily Anderson said she hopes in the future with site planning, there will be greater thought in what comes next with these types of buildings when they eventually fall out of use decades after being built.
Multiple other councilors spoke in support of the project, saying they appreciated the work put into the site planning and that Costco will be a benefit to the community.