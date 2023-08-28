Costco sets opening date for new Eau Claire store

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Western Wisconsinites will have a new shopping option just in the nick of time for the holiday season.
Costco Wholesale announced they are opening their new Eau Claire store on November 22 — the day before Thanksgiving this year.
The store is currently under construction near North Crossing and U.S. 53, bordering the town of Seymour. The city council approved the project in October last year.
According to their site plan, Costco is building a 160,000 square foot warehouse along with a gas station and car wash. Typical warehouses employ approximately 150 to 200 employees when they open, with a 50-50 mix of full time and part time workers.
Costco is a membership-based business. You can join before the new store opens at their temporary location in River Prairie. Click here for the address and hours. Currently the nearest Costco to Eau Claire is in Woodbury, Minnesota.