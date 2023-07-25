 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows tonight will remain in the 70s, which
will limit the ability to cool down between two hot afternoons
today and Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Council approves $24 wheel tax for city of Eau Claire drivers

Eau Claire City Council July 25

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire drivers will be paying an additional $24 when registering their vehicles yearly after the city council voted to approve the new fee. 

City councilors voted 7-2 Tuesday to pass the local vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a wheel tax. Councilors Jill Christopherson and Larry Mboga voted no.  

Several councilors spoke to the choice being difficult to make. Councilor Kate Felton called it frustrating that more money is not coming from the state for roads, causing the city to resort to the fee. Councilor Emily Anderson suggested that the abbreviation for the local vehicle registration fee, LVRF, should instead stand for "legislature vote to restore funding." 

Before they voted on the wheel tax, they considered whether to add an amendment that would make the tax end on December 31, 2026. This failed in a 4-5 vote. 

This was the second time the council considered the fee this year. In March, the council voted against a $30 fee. 

City Council Member Andrew Werthmann told News 18 this will cover about 20% of Eau Claires street budget, bringing in approximately $1.2 million annually. Werthmann said the costs of installing roads have gone up drastically in the last few years. He added the fee will go into effect next year. 

Eau Claire County also has a wheel tax in place of $30. The new fee would be on top of this one for city of Eau Claire residents. 

