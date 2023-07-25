Council approves $24 wheel tax for city of Eau Claire drivers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire drivers will be paying an additional $24 when registering their vehicles yearly after the city council voted to approve the new fee.
City councilors voted 7-2 Tuesday to pass the local vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a wheel tax. Councilors Jill Christopherson and Larry Mboga voted no.
Several councilors spoke to the choice being difficult to make. Councilor Kate Felton called it frustrating that more money is not coming from the state for roads, causing the city to resort to the fee. Councilor Emily Anderson suggested that the abbreviation for the local vehicle registration fee, LVRF, should instead stand for "legislature vote to restore funding."
Before they voted on the wheel tax, they considered whether to add an amendment that would make the tax end on December 31, 2026. This failed in a 4-5 vote.
This was the second time the council considered the fee this year. In March, the council voted against a $30 fee.
City Council Member Andrew Werthmann told News 18 this will cover about 20% of Eau Claires street budget, bringing in approximately $1.2 million annually. Werthmann said the costs of installing roads have gone up drastically in the last few years. He added the fee will go into effect next year.
Eau Claire County also has a wheel tax in place of $30. The new fee would be on top of this one for city of Eau Claire residents.