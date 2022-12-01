Council president Weld announces he will not seek reelection; Berge announces run for job

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire City Council president Terry Weld announced Thursday he will not run for reelection, leaving office after his term expires this coming spring.
Weld has been on the Eau Claire City Council for six years, and has been council president for the past four.
"Public service and municipal governing touches every emotion that exists," Weld said in a statement. "It tires and tests you with a great sense of accomplishment and pride. I will miss it greatly and encourage everyone to seek and experience the role of serving others, in whatever capacity possible."
He also endorsed council vice president Emily Berge, who announced she will be running for council president.
"She is trusted, experienced, and compassionate about our city and our residents and I'm certain, will continue to be a positive, respectful and productive leader as our great city moves forward," Weld said.
Berge was first elected to the city council in 2018, and was chosen as vice president of the council this year.
“Over the last five years, my love for Eau Claire has continued to grow, as well as my passion for civic policy and engagement. I am a problem solver. I listen to understand what is going on and then work with people to find solutions. As City Council President, I will continue to lead with dedication and cooperation,” she said in a statement.