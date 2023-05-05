Council to consider buying bank building next to city hall; could be turned into greenspace

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council will vote on Tuesday whether to buy the U.S. Bank building that sits between City Hall and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
City officials told News 18 that they have been considering buying the bank building for many years. The long-term goal is to make the property into a courtyard/park for public use, but city officials said this is still an early concept.
The building at 131 South Farwell Street would be purchased by the city for $450,000.
There will be a public comment period on Monday at 7 p.m., and the city council will vote Tuesday at their 4 p.m. meeting.