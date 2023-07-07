Council to discuss Eau Claire's Capital Improvement Plan and Water and Sustainability Plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Next week, Eau Claire residents will have the chance to give input on how the city should prioritize funds for the capital improvement plan, as well as water and sustainability.
On Monday, the Eau Claire City Council will discuss several big ticket items including how to spend money in the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan, as well as the Water Stewardship and Sustainability Plan.
Council member Andrew Werthmann said the council has already received a lot of community input on the Capital Improvement plan.
"More than 600 people have either come to a meeting, sent us e-mails or signed a petition. Therefore, council member Felton and I have brought forward an amendment to try and respond to some of those needs and concerns," said Werthmann.
According to Werthmann, there are currently three main priorities for the capital improvement plan.
"First and for most is affordable housing. We hear over and over that this needs to remain a number one priority for our community. It also looks at the Humane Association and the fact that they are trying to build a new building to house vulnerable animals. And we are also looking at energy efficient updates in older homes. This way people don't spend as much on their energy bills," Werthmann said.
Werthmann said if the above items are approved, the plan would likely not include building a new pavilion in Fairfax Park.
"When it comes down to it, we really have to listen to what people really want right now. And the fact is that, we have to take care of the things we currently have, rather than building new things," said Werthmann.
According to Werthmann, the Water Stewardship and Sustainability Plan is a two-year process where community members can decide how they want the city's water to be used in the future.
"Half of our wells are shut down right now, and they are contaminated with PFAS chemicals. We are trying to clean that up at big expense. We want to make sure that residents have the chance to weigh in about how we can utilize our water in the future," said Werthmann.
Community members will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on both agenda items on Monday, July 10th at 7 p.m.
Council is set to vote on the city's CIP Tuesday. That meeting starts at 4 p.m.
And as we've previously reported, council is reconsidering adding a local vehicle registration fee. That ordinance is up for introduction next week.
