Count finds "significant increase" in homelessness in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A semi annual count found a "significant increase' in homelessness in the Chippewa Valley.
The results from the Point-in-Time (PIT) count last month were released on Tuesday and they show a continuing increase in homelessness.
The PIT count conducted on January 25 found 30 homeless individuals in Eau Claire and the surrounding areas, including areas of Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties.
That's up from 26 in January 2022 and up from just 7 in 2021.
The count is conducted by Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council (WDECO) with the help of volunteers. WDECO official, Dale Karls, said the increase reflects what they see every day.
"There has been an increase, the numbers back that up, but even beyond that just in our day-to-day operations, we have encountered more people coming in to our offices for assistance," Karls said.
He also said that in reality, homelessness is likely worse than what was found.
"We're very confident that we're under-counting the number of people who are out on the streets and need our help," Karls said. "The biggest variable would be the number of volunteers we get can go up or down, so if we have more volunteers participating, we will likely find more people."
The PIT results are sent to state and federal funding sources and are considered in determining funding for homeless resources in the area.
The next PIT count will take place on July 26 and volunteers are needed to get an accurate count. Click here for more volunteering information.