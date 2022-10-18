Country Jam 2023 to feature Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Lee Brice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Country Jam may be more than half a year away, but country music fans are already getting their mugs, boots and cowboy hats ready for this upcoming lineup.
The top-billed artist for County Jam 2023 is three-time Grammy winner Tim McGraw. The "Humble and Kind" singer has actually been to this music festival before, but not in the past 15 years, according to the official press release from Country Jam. McGraw will play last on Saturday night to finish out the weekend.
Other notable acts on the lineup include Lee Brice who will headline Friday, and Dierks Bentley, who is coming out with a new album next year, and will headline Thursday.
"2023 is going to be a big year for Country Jam," said Kathy Wright, Country Jam General Manager. "We have an exciting lineup we’re proud of and amazing new festival grounds that for the first time in Jam’s history, include onsite camping!"
Country Jam will take place from July 20-23, 2023. Starting this year, they will be performing at a new site that was recently annexed from the town of Wheaton to the city of Eau Claire.
The new grounds are located west of Highway T and south of 20th Avenue. The site plan includes eight permanent structures, the largest of which is a 37,000 sq. ft. 650-sesat event center. Officials also hope to have 800 to 1,100 camping stalls and 1,600 to 2,000 grass stalls of parking.