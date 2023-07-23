 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Country Jam wraps up 32nd year with high attendance

  • 0
Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The tents are coming down and the chairs are being stacked, as Country Jam USA wraps up 2023.

The country music festival started on Wednesday and ran through Saturday night.

This was Country Jam's 32nd year, but the first time at the new Eau Claire Event District just outside of Eau Claire in the town of Wheaton.

Festival director Kathy Wright said they don't have the exact numbers yet, but they estimate this year's event was the largest attendance within the last five years.

"Our entertainment was way better than we even anticipated, and the crowd was wonderful, they were very patient with us as we worked through some growing pains, and other than Mother Nature, it was a great weekend," Wright said on Sunday.

Wright also said the new location's permanent buildings were an improvement over the old grounds and helped with shelter when it rained. 

The event district will be hosting the first Reverb music festival coming up on August 19.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you