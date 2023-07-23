Country Jam wraps up 32nd year with high attendance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The tents are coming down and the chairs are being stacked, as Country Jam USA wraps up 2023.
The country music festival started on Wednesday and ran through Saturday night.
This was Country Jam's 32nd year, but the first time at the new Eau Claire Event District just outside of Eau Claire in the town of Wheaton.
Festival director Kathy Wright said they don't have the exact numbers yet, but they estimate this year's event was the largest attendance within the last five years.
"Our entertainment was way better than we even anticipated, and the crowd was wonderful, they were very patient with us as we worked through some growing pains, and other than Mother Nature, it was a great weekend," Wright said on Sunday.
Wright also said the new location's permanent buildings were an improvement over the old grounds and helped with shelter when it rained.
The event district will be hosting the first Reverb music festival coming up on August 19.