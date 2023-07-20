Country music fans excited for star performers at Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Country Jam USA Festival is in full swing with five performers who will take the main stage Thursday.
Fans are able to enjoy various activates on the festival grounds including, jamming out to country music, competing in many games, shopping at several booths, and enjoying fried food.
Thursday's biggest act is Dierks Bentley. Before he takes that stage, Country Music fans are excited to see Lainey Wilson Thursday Night.
"I am really excited for Lainey Wilson. She is like my favorite country artist and me and my sister love listening to her," said country music fan, Lexi Maass.
"It's both of our first times here. I am here with my friend Shaylee for her birthday and we are super excited for Lainey Wilson," said Madison Sax.
Lee Brice headlines Friday And Tim Mcgraw will close out the event on Saturday.