County Board chair Nick Smiar talks DHS investigation ahead of next special session

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board will meet in special session Wednesday to move forward after the investigation into the Department of Human Services.
The meeting is a continuation of the special session from last month. It will determine what, if any fallout will come from the Sheriff's Office investigative report and the non-criminal von Briesen & Roper report.
Ahead of this meeting, News 18 sat down with County Board chair Nick Smiar to get his take on the reports and what he thinks will happen Wednesday.
"We would like to put closure on this thing and say 'here it is in the past,” Smiar said. “We've beaten it around enough and now let's get on with it. And I don't think that we have to cut heads off to do that, frankly.”
When asked what he meant by “cutting heads” Smiar said he meant firing people. Keith Edwards then asked if he felt he might be fired at the meeting Wednesday.
“Could be, could be. Let me tell you this: in August I will be 80-years-old. So tell me how much I should care about my reputation,” Smiar said. “For me, it's not that important. I would like to continue the work. I think I do a good job. I think I've done a good job and I think that's been ignored, frankly, in the rush to punish somebody. Heads shall roll, I think. I don't think we need to do that. That would be contrary to the best interests of the county. In many, many ways it would hurt the county. "
Smiar also had strong thoughts on what removing County Administrator Kathryn Schauf would mean for the county moving forward.
"If Kathryn Schauf is fired from the Board, where are you going to find someone to take her place? I wouldn't touch this county with a 20-foot pole. Think about the damage that does. It takes someone who, whose efforts have led to the county's very high functioning and you say 'let's pull her off, let's fire her,” Smiar said.
Wednesday's special session will start in closed session, continuing the conversation from the June 20 meeting. A discussion of the Sheriff's Office report will follow, facilitated by Sheriff Dave Riewestahl.
The next agenda item relates to County Board leadership. If there is an effort to unseat Smiar, that is when it will happen. Then the board will go into closed session again to discuss county administrator Schauf. If any action is taken against her it will be announced afterward.
That meeting starts at 6 p.m. You can attend in person at the County Government Center or virtually.
You can also watch our full interview with County Board chair Nick Smiar below: