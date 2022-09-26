 Skip to main content
Couple opens new Hmong grocery store on Clairemont Ave.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new Hmong grocery store is open for business in Eau Claire.

HmongStop on Clairemont Avenue has a lot to offer like fruits, Asian beverages, noodles, rice, and spices.

There's also a frozen section where you can get Hmong sausage and eggroll wrappers.

Co-owner Mike Moua and his wife Youa Lor have lived in Eau Claire since 2005 and opened the store on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Moua said they hope to serve the community well and grow their business.

"My wife, she always wanted to own a business.  We see that a lot of Hmong people are now living on the south side, so this is an opportunity for us to open a grocery store here," Moua said.

Next year, the couple plans to have a deli in the store to serve hot food.

HmongStop is located at 307 E. Clairemont Ave. next to Jacobson's Market and the Nail Boutique.

Hours are currently 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, but that may change during the winter.

