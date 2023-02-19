Couples tie loose ends at Winter Wedding Fair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visions of wedding bells were in people's heads as they walked around the Eau Claire Winter Wedding Fair at the Lismore on Sunday.
The fair provided engaged couples with the opportunity to shop around and meet professionals who can help them at their wedding.
This is the tenth year that the wedding fair has been hosted in Eau Claire.
There were 80 vendors, which included dresses, bakeries, DJ's, photographers, and venues.
Some vendors said theye noticed new wedding trends popping up this year.
"One of the trends that we're seeing this year is alternatives to wedding cakes. We're seeing cheesecakes, cookies, dessert bars," said Lisa Gill, the event promoter. "So we have about five or six different bakeries who are showing things off this year."
Sunday's event was especially popular because people are still catching up on weddings that were cancelled due to COVID-19, according to event officials.