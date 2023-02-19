 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater
than 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph and
lead to areas of blowing snow, blizzard conditions possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be two main waves of this event.
The first Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will see
totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. There will be a lull before
snow picks up again Wednesday evening where an additional 8 or
more inches of snow could fall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Couples tie loose ends at Winter Wedding Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
wedding fair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visions of wedding bells were in people's heads as they walked around the Eau Claire Winter Wedding Fair at the Lismore on Sunday.

The fair provided engaged couples with the opportunity to shop around and meet professionals who can help them at their wedding.

This is the tenth year that the wedding fair has been hosted in Eau Claire.

There were 80 vendors, which included dresses, bakeries, DJ's, photographers, and venues.

Some vendors said theye noticed new wedding trends popping up this year.

"One of the trends that we're seeing this year is alternatives to wedding cakes. We're seeing cheesecakes, cookies, dessert bars," said Lisa Gill, the event promoter. "So we have about five or six different bakeries who are showing things off this year."

Sunday's event was especially popular because people are still catching up on weddings that were cancelled due to COVID-19, according to event officials.

