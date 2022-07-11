Court’n House reopens under new ownership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A beloved burger joint reopened its doors Monday under new ownership after the previous owners said farewell more than a week ago.
Court'n House Bar and Grill in Eau Claire is now owned by CNH LLC, which is comprised of Jeff Kassing and Steve Wallace, who owner Brackett Bar in Fall Creek, and Josh and Audrey Borcherding.
Owners say Court'n House still has all your favorite food and drinks, plus some new choices.
Some changes include accepting credit cards, using both dining areas and bars to reduce wait times, and starting Friday fish fry earlier. This Friday, the fish fry will start at 3 p.m. The following Fridays it will be all day.
The patio area will open this Wednesday, and part of the restaurant can be reserved for private parties and meetings. The new owners also plan to update the building both inside and out.