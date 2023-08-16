Coyote attacks dog in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a social media post from the city of Eau Claire, a dog was attacked by a coyote on Wednesday.
It happened on the paths of the well site behind the water plant off Riverview Drive. The city asked people who use this area to be alert and use caution, adding the DNR and health department have been communicated with.
According to the Wisconsin DNR, coyotes are "opportunistic omnivores" meaning they will eat anything. Primarily they consume deer (especially fawns and roadkills), rabbits, small mammals and fruit.
Coyotes are also considered a "nuisance" urban animal, with the DNR saying they are generally more afraid of you than you are of them.
"Use scare tactics if you see a coyote," the DNR says on their website. "Yell and make loud noises, shake or throw pop cans filled with coins, throw a ball, shoe, sticks or other objects or spray the coyote with water."
The city of Eau Claire said while not many details are known about the incident right now, the dog is okay.