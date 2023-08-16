 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Coyote attacks dog in Eau Claire

  Updated
  • 0
Coyote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a social media post from the city of Eau Claire, a dog was attacked by a coyote on Wednesday.

It happened on the paths of the well site behind the water plant off Riverview Drive. The city asked people who use this area to be alert and use caution, adding the DNR and health department have been communicated with. 

According to the Wisconsin DNR, coyotes are "opportunistic omnivores" meaning they will eat anything. Primarily they consume deer (especially fawns and roadkills), rabbits, small mammals and fruit. 

Coyotes are also considered a "nuisance" urban animal, with the DNR saying they are generally more afraid of you than you are of them. 

"Use scare tactics if you see a coyote," the DNR says on their website. "Yell and make loud noises, shake or throw pop cans filled with coins, throw a ball, shoe, sticks or other objects or spray the coyote with water."

The city of Eau Claire said while not many details are known about the incident right now, the dog is okay. 

