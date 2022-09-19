Cramer Family asks for donations to Bob's House for Dogs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the wake of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, the family has asked for donations to be made to a cause that was near and dear to him, in lieu of flowers.
Bob’s House for Dogs is a local shelter that specializes in helping senior and special-needs dogs become more adoptable, while providing more of a kennel-free, home-like environment. Ron’s wife Cheryl was one of the first board members at Bob’s House, but according to co-founder Travis Quella, the late sheriff’s connection with Bob’s goes much deeper.
"I cannot think of an event that he wasn't at," Quella said. "Whether it was beat the sheriff on a long drive or manning a station on an obstacle course or selling raffle tickets, you didn't have to ask Ron to help, Ron would come to you and say what do you need help with."
Quella and his wife and co-founder Amy have seen several ‘Cheryl and Ron referrals’ over the years, and he had no hesitation in saying many dogs lived longer, healthier lives because of the care and compassion of Cramer.
Learn more about Bob's House for Dog's here.
Make a donation here.