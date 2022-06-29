CRBL: Cavaliers rally, Merchants enter All-Star weekend in 1st

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jaden Nix delivered the decisive RBI single in the eighth inning and the Eau Claire Cavaliers held off the Marshfield Chaparrals 8-7 on Wednesday at Carson Park.
Eau Claire won its 11th game of the season in comeback fashion, erasing a 4-1 deficit thanks to 3-run fifth inning. Austin Goetsch pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in relief to help Eau Claire's comeback.
Anthony Pogodzinski delivered a clutch double in the seventh inning to increase the Cavaliers' lead to 7-4.
Nix drove in Ben Boda in the eighth to make it 8-5.
Jackson Falkner allowed two runs in the ninth inning but earned the save.
Merchants march on with win over Cadott
The Osseo Merchants will enter the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star weekend in first place after a 13-3 win over the Cadott Red Sox.
The Merchants led 4-0 after two innings and 9-3 after three. Nolan Matson went 4-for-5 with 2 RBI while Gabe Richardson drove in a pair of runs.
Osseo (10-1) has won six straight.