CRBL reinstates divisions, releases 2023 schedule

By Nick Tabbert

(WQOW) - Divisions are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League in 2023.

With the re-entry of the Augusta Athletics this year, CRBL managers voted to reinstate the North and South divisions, according to a press release.

Five teams will compete in the North while six teams will compete in the South.

Each team will play a 20-game schedule starting April 30.

CRBL divisions for 2023:

North Division

Bloomer Woodticks

Cadott Red Sox

Chippewa Falls LumberJacks

Jim Falls Sturgeons

Tilden Tigers

South Division

Augusta Athletics

Beef River Bullfrogs

Eau Claire Bears

Eau Claire Cavaliers

Eau Claire Rivermen

Osseo Merchants

