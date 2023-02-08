CRBL reinstates divisions, releases 2023 schedule

(WQOW) - Divisions are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League in 2023.
With the re-entry of the Augusta Athletics this year, CRBL managers voted to reinstate the North and South divisions, according to a press release.
Five teams will compete in the North while six teams will compete in the South.
Each team will play a 20-game schedule starting April 30.
CRBL divisions for 2023:
North Division
Bloomer Woodticks
Cadott Red Sox
Chippewa Falls LumberJacks
Jim Falls Sturgeons
Tilden Tigers
South Division
Augusta Athletics
Beef River Bullfrogs
Eau Claire Bears
Eau Claire Cavaliers
Eau Claire Rivermen
Osseo Merchants