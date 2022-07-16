 Skip to main content
Credit card kiosks set up at three Eau Claire County parks

Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Kiosks
Eau Claire County Parks and Forest

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Paying to use some of Eau Claire County's beautiful parks just got easier.

The County Parks and Forest Department just installed payment kiosks at three parks: Big Falls, Lake Altoona, and Lowes Creek Park. Prior to this, you either needed to have a pass or pay via a drop box with cash.

According to the County Park website, daily passes are $5 per vehicle. Annual passes are $30 per year. Only daily passes, which are good at all county parks for that day, can be purchased via the new credit card payment kiosks.

