Credit card kiosks set up at three Eau Claire County parks

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Paying to use some of Eau Claire County's beautiful parks just got easier.
The County Parks and Forest Department just installed payment kiosks at three parks: Big Falls, Lake Altoona, and Lowes Creek Park. Prior to this, you either needed to have a pass or pay via a drop box with cash.
According to the County Park website, daily passes are $5 per vehicle. Annual passes are $30 per year. Only daily passes, which are good at all county parks for that day, can be purchased via the new credit card payment kiosks.