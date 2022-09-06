Crews respond to fire on Birch Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crews with the Eau Claire Fire Department are fighting a blaze at a residence on Birch Street.
According to ECFD lieutenant chief Steve Vargo, they received the call at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday. He added that one person was reported to have had minor smoke inhalation, but did not go to the hospital.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said they can see damage to the back of the building. Vargo said damage was mostly in the bathroom in the rear corner of the house, but smoke damage was throughout.
Birch Street from Cochrane to Putnam are closed off as crews work to put out the fire. The reporter on the scene said that at about 1:15 p.m., it appeared fire fighters were beginning to pack things up.
News 18 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.