Crews respond to house fire on East Hill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two people were able to evacuate after their home caught fire Tuesday morning.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, they responded to a house fire at 709 Main Street at about 5:30 a.m. There, they found smoke coming from the residence.
Officials said they found fire in the basement and first story in the floor and walls, but crews were able to bring it under control. The two people home at the time were able to evacuate before fire fighters arrived and are not injured.
The Eau Claire Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.