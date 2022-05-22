Crews respond to overnight kitchen fire at Red Coal BBQ

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Firefighters responded to a local family restaurant shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Crews were at Red Coal BBQ on North Clairemont Avenue for a kitchen fire. Officials with the Eau Claire Fire Department said they forcibly entered the building after heavy smoke was seen upon arrival.
They worked to extinguish the fire so it did not spread beyond the kitchen, but there was heavy smoke throughout the restaurant.
A damage estimate is not yet known as fire fighters investigate the cause of the fire. Officials said no one was injured.