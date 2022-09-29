Crosstown champs! Memorial sweeps North in volleyball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ella Gunderson led the Old Abes with 12 kills and the Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team swept its crosstown rival in straight sets Thursday night.
Memorial won 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 in front of loud crowd at the Eagle's Nest at Memorial High School. Annika Skolos led Memorial with 34 kills, while Ashlynn Schroeder added 18 digs.
After the match, both teams signed autographs for area youth volleyball players in an effort to grow the game.
Memorial sweeps! Cool to see both teams sign autographs for area youth players afterward.Highlights and reaction at 10:20 on @WQOW https://t.co/MVtOPrJDMg pic.twitter.com/zapaFfKTY3— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 30, 2022