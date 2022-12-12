Crosstown Showdown preview: pace of play key for Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lot of players have earned the opportunity to lead the Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball team. Tuesday night, we will learn which players can handle the pressure of a crosstown showdown.
Memorial meets Eau Claire North on the court Tuesday in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
The Old Abes have six varsity returners that are seniors this season, along with four underclassmen that have played significant minutes.
Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning said pace of play and maintaining composure will be important against the Huskies. The Old Abes will be selective when they push the tempo, but will emphasize taking care of the ball.
Tuesday's game tips at 7:15 p.m.
Tune into WQOW during the 6 PM Report for pregame coverage and the 10 PM Report for postgame coverage.