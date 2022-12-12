 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Crosstown Showdown preview: pace of play key for Memorial

  • Updated
  • 0
120222 Memorial girls basketball practice

Eau Claire Memorial wants to stay composed and play its style of game against the Huskies in Tuesday's crosstown showdown.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lot of players have earned the opportunity to lead the Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball team. Tuesday night, we will learn which players can handle the pressure of a crosstown showdown.

Memorial meets Eau Claire North on the court Tuesday in a Big Rivers Conference battle.

The Old Abes have six varsity returners that are seniors this season, along with four underclassmen that have played significant minutes.

Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning said pace of play and maintaining composure will be important against the Huskies. The Old Abes will be selective when they push the tempo, but will emphasize taking care of the ball.

Tuesday's game tips at 7:15 p.m. 

Tune into WQOW during the 6 PM Report for pregame coverage and the 10 PM Report for postgame coverage.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you