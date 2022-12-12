 Skip to main content
Crosstown Showdown preview: Young Huskies have shown potential

  • Updated
  • 0
120222 North girls basketball practice

Eau Claire North girls basketball is 2-0 in BRC play and has shown flashes of promise, but still needs to find its identity this season.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last season, Eau Claire North girls basketball had a clear identity.

So far this season, that has not been the case.

The Huskies (3-3, 2-0 BRC) have shown flashes of potential, most notably with its road win over defending conference champion Menomonie High School, but have not played consistently. Turnovers have been an issue for a roster that has mostly sophomores.

North head coach Jill Italiano said the key focus every game has been defense, especially protecting the lane. That will again be true Tuesday night when the Huskies take on Eau Claire Memorial in a crosstown showdown.

Tuesday's game tips at 7:15 p.m.

Tune into WQOW during the 6 PM Report for pregame coverage and the 10 PM Report for postgame coverage.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

