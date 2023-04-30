 Skip to main content
CultureFest showcases traditions from around the world

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Sunday, hundreds of people visited UW-Eau Claire to immerse themselves in cultures from around the world at the 55th annual CultureFest.

The festival included 20 groups representing different cultures from different countries, from Ireland to Ukraine to Malaysia and much more.

People also watched five performances ranging from dance to book readings.

Visitors to the event could learn more about certain cultures' history and even try some different foods.

"It's really important to the community to represent inclusivity amongst our community groups and on campus," said Hannah Hoffman, a marketing intern for CultureFest. "It really brings our community together as a whole and is accepting to every single person."

Some of the cultural groups included the Korean Student Association from UW-Eau Claire, the Chippewa Valley Postcard Project, and the Concordia Languages Village.

