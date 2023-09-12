CVTC dedicates Tribute Circle for first responders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College held a dedication ceremony to honor first responders on Tuesday.
The college dedicated a tribute circle on its west campus location to remember emergency service personnel who served in the Chippewa Valley.
The circle includes bricks with the names of emergency responders and a commemorative bench honoring Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Zunker who was killed in the line of duty in 2008. He was a graduate of the college's law enforcement program.
CVTC's President Sunem Beaton-Garcia said the circle is a permanent reminder for everyone.
"We now have a place to pay tribute to also those who have lost their lives during their service to our community," she said.
Beaton-Garcia was one of many college officials who spoke at the ceremony. State Representative and Police Officer Jesse James of Altoona also gave a speech and CVTC EMS students attended as well.
The tribute circle was funded by CVTC, its foundation, and community donations. The college announced brick engraving options in July.
Beaton-Garcia said bricks can be requested and added to the tribute circle. If you'd like to adopt a brick, you can contact the CVTC Foundation at 715-831-7299.