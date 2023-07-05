CVTC Emergency Service Tribute Circle: Bricks available for engraving

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) is honoring emergency services personnel and inviting you to recognize someone in your life who has served.
It's called the Tribute Circle, and it sits outside the Emergency Service Education Center. It started with a bench placed in honor of Chippewa County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Zunker, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2008. 15 years later, the bench will soon be surrounded with bricks engraved with the names of other members of law enforcement.
"We decided that this was an opportunity for us to honor all of our emergency services personnel and really give our community an opportunity to honor their loved ones as well, and so the concept of our Tribute Circle was born," said Karen Kohler, executive director of the CVTC Foundation.
Kohler said anyone can personalize a brick with an engraving of a name of a family member or friend, along with dates of service or a message. There are several different sizes available; the cost ranges from $100 to $1,500.
The bricks will be placed over the summer with a dedication ceremony on September 12. If you'd like to adopt a brick, contact the CVTC Foundation at 715-831-7299.