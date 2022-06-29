Cycling group stops in Eau Claire on 1,900 mile journey raising money for American Heart Association

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a night of rest and recovery in Eau Claire, a 1,900 mile long bike journey continues.
Team 242, a small group of bicyclists are making the trek from Grand Portage Minnesota, which is at the Canadian border, to the Gulf of Mexico to raise funds for the American Heart Association.
For 20 years this group has been riding across the country in memory of their friend, who at the age of 24 died from heart disease. Since the inaugural ride in 2003, the team has raised more than a quarter million dollars for heart disease research and education.
They continued their journey Wednesday to Tomah and will pick back up Thursday where they will bike to Madison. The team is on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico on July 14.
You can learn more about Team 242 by clicking here. And you can donate to the American Heart Association here.