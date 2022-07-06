‘Dance for David’ to raise awareness about substance abuse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is hosting a dance fundraiser this weekend to honor her cousin who died at the hands of substance abuse.
David Witherill died from substance abuse in 2020 at the age of 22. His cousin Jennifer Schrader said David identified as gay and loved fashion, cats, and dancing.
He was a Lady Gaga fan, so the family is hosting a Zumba and dance fitness event to celebrate loving yourself, loving who you love, and to provide resources to people affected by substance abuse.
Eau Claire County will have two tables of information on behavioral and mental health, and Vivent Health will provide training on how to administer Narcan.
Schrader said David started using drugs as early as middle school, and that although anyone can get down the slippery slope of substance abuse, she said people in the LGBTQ+ community can have an even harder time escaping that path.
"In the LGBTQ+ community, especially, people feel isolated and they have trouble finding their peer group that they can congregate and feel empowered with," Schrader said. "So I feel like that's why it's really important for us all to show up and say, 'we support you.'"
They are accepting free will donations that will go to 'At the Roots' in Altoona, an organization that offers mental health and recovery support outside of the clinical model by connecting with those who have lived experiences.
Dance for David takes place this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Phoenix Park Pavilion in Eau Claire.
To stay updated about the event, head to the Dance for David event page.