Defensive pressure drives Memorial hoops to crosstown showdown win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Thanks to suffocating defense and a fast offensive performance, Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball defeated Eau Claire North 67-44 in the first boys basketball crosstown showdown of the season.
North took an early lead and held Memorial without a field goal for the first seven minutes of regulation before taking the lead back with three buckets from behind the arc. North took back a brief lead in the first half before Memorial's defense came to life, forcing several turnovers that turned into transition buckets.
The Old Abes brought the pressure in the second half, pressing and trapping North into travels and more turnovers. Memorial picked up 13 steals in the contest.
"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well in the first half but then we were kind of able to settle in and find who we were in the second half," said Chad Brieske, Old Abes head coach. "Tonight the big difference was the ability to play defense."
"Obviously their pressure really affected us tonight, way too many turnovers," said Michael Kessler, Huskies head coach. "In the second half it seemed like our turnovers started to multiply."
Memorial's Julius Clark led the game with 14 points before fouling out with 6:08 left in the game. Andrew Rocksvold and Tyler Barrows tied as North's leading scorers with 8 points each.
Memorial moves to 7-3 while North falls to 1-9. The second edition of the crosstown showdown is set for February 10 at the Eagle's Nest.