DeLong Middle School students explore different careers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire middle schoolers had the chance to learn about different jobs during Career Exploration Day.
On Tuesday, Junior Achievement and the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with DeLong Middle School for JA in a Day Career Exploration.
About 300 eighth graders heard from an entrepreneur panel and learned about resume writing, how to spot fraud, and communication in the workplace.
"I don't think it's ever too early to start looking at career exploration, especially within our community. We have so many opportunities here in Eau Claire," said Katie Bergeron, an eighth grade counselor with DeLong.
Next was the career fair where more than 30 volunteers from various industries gave quick overviews about their jobs.
"I think it's really great that everyone's showing what they do and it's kind of giving an inside on what I want to be when I grow up," said 13-year-old eighth grader Ely Xiong.
"I learned how to write my own resume, which I probably think is probably the best part because I am looking for a job when I do turn 14," said 13-year-old eighth grader Marius Simmons.
News 18 asked kids what opportunities interested them the most.
"The police one and the transportation, distribution, and logistics because they have a bunch of really cool equipment," said Jackson Wall, a 13-year-old eighth grade student.
"When you're in high school you can go volunteer at the hospitals and be like an assistant nurse so I feel like when I'm in high school that would be a good opportunity for me," said Rebecca Rouse, a 14-year-old eighth grade student.
In the afternoon, they hopped on the bus to tour businesses off-site.
"It's just been really fun going here, especially listening to the speakers," Marius said. "They have a bunch of different stories about their life and I just love hearing them."
"I'd like to thank everyone that came here because it really got to show everyone what jobs there are," Jackson said.
Junior Achievement plans to have the same event at South Middle School on Thursday, March 9.