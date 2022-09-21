DeLong Middle School turns 50 years old

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Happy anniversary to DeLong Middle School: the building on Eau Claire's west side is turning 50.
DeLong opened in 1972, and it's been through a range of changes since then.
For example, "The Storm" tore through Eau Claire in 1980, and caused extensive damage to the middle school building that faculty worked hard to repair.
A few decades later, in 2011, DeLong got a facelift. Two years of renovations added heating and ventilation, windows, larger classrooms, and some color to the hallways. Principal Michele Wiberg said she looks back on that time fondly; she said during those two years, teachers were constantly working together to switch classrooms and students were well-behaved and respectful around the construction.
Wiberg said after 27 years at DeLong she is proud to uphold the school's good reputation.
"One of the things that we're always looking at is, how do we get more student voices? How do we get more students involved?," Wiberg said. "Really taking a look at owning and celebrating that they're a Knight. It's one of the reasons we have the motto 'Once a Knight, always a Knight,' which is why I want to celebrate our fiftieth anniversary because we want all our Knights coming back, staff and former students."
From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday night, DeLong hosted an open house for former staff and alumni to explore the new changes and reminisce with memorabilia such as yearbooks, uniforms, photos and videos that staff spent over a year collecting.