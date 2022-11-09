Democrats Jodi Emerson, Jeff Smith reelected to legislative seats representing Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rep. Jodi Emerson and Sen. Jeff Smith have both been reelected to the state legislature representing the Assembly and Senate districts that cover much of the city of Eau Claire.
State Senate incumbent Smith won in an extremely close race with his challenger Republican Dave Estenson, with the race coming down to about 600 votes.
The 31st Senate District covers the most of the city of Eau Claire, as well as the southwest portion of Eau Claire County, parts of Dunn, Pierce and Jackson Counties, and all of Trempealeau, Buffalo, and Pepin Counties.
Rep. Emerson was challenged by Republican Josh Stanley, who garnered 35% of the vote to Emerson's 65%. The map of the 91st Assembly District nearly mirrors a map of the city of Eau Claire.
In the Assembly, she currently sits on the Committee on Aging and Long-Term Care, Committee on Colleges and Universities, and Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight, among others.
Voters first elected Emerson in 2018. Before then she had worked for Fierce Freedom, a group with the aim to abolish human trafficking. She is also a former member of the Wisconsin Human Trafficking Advisory Council and Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
Smith has been representing the 31st Senate District since he was first elected in 2018. Before then he was in the State Assembly. Smith owned a window cleaning business for many years and was the chairman of Town of Brunswick from 2001-2007.