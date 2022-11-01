Democrats stop at UWEC to reach the college vote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers campaigned at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday to connect with college voters just one week away from the midterm elections.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lieutenant Governor hopeful Sara Rodriguez, State Senator Jeff Smith and Representative Jodi Emerson joined in on the campaign stop, all saying there's much at stake next Tuesday.
Evers said he wants to protect abortion rights and fund small businesses, and he spoke about public schools. He said schools should not have to rely on referendums for funding, so it's important to allocate state funds for both public schools and universities.
Evers said he needs college students to come to the polls because they make up 7% of Wisconsin voters, and four years ago he won by just 1%.
"They've got a lot at stake here," Gov. Evers said. "Wisconsin is going to be changing in a dramatic way if I don't win this election. It will impact this campus, but it will impact the entire state of Wisconsin. You know UW-Eau Claire has done such great work around sustainability and climate action. Things that are important and frankly my opponent doesn't believe in climate change. What's gonna happen here?"
Freshman Blugold Phoebe Pillon said she thinks some students her age may not understand policies that affect them, so she's grateful when politicians make a point to visit campus.
"Having the politicians that are running here to answer those questions or at least like give some information about their policies is definitely helpful and I think it'll help voter turnout," she said.
Midterm elections are next Tuesday November 8.