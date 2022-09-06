Demolition begins at UWEC's Putnam, Thomas Halls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Demolition began at an old dormitory at UW-Eau Claire to make way for a new science building.
Katherine Thomas and Putnam residence halls will be demolished, and in their place will be the new sciences and health science building. The new building will have laboratories, classrooms, and communal spaces.
Administrators say the first phase of the project cost $109 million, and the second phase is now estimated at $238 million due to inflation.
The new facility will replace the university's only science building "Phillips Hall" that was built in 1963.
"We had a condition study done recently and Phillips' condition is the worst on campus so we need to move forward with a building that's going to serve our campus, and serve our students, and serve our community," said Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration at UW-Eau Claire, Grace Crickette.
Demolition on Putnam Hall is estimated to finish October 14. Demolition work on the university's first and oldest dorm, Katherine Thomas Hall, is scheduled to take place October 10 to November 11.
Phillips Hall will also be demolished, but that may not happen until 2027.
Officials would also like to remind students and the public to stay out of the fenced areas to avoid trespassing.