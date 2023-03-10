Demolition of Shopko begins; apartments to take its place

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's former Shopko building is being knocked down. It's now one step closer to being the site of new apartments.
As we have reported, the site plan for the apartment building shows it would be four stories, and include 258 units. The apartment complex, located at 955 Clairemont Ave., will be called "Station 955".
Station 955 will be two buildings with a shared first floor. The link between the two buildings is the "hub" which will house the management office, as well as common areas and a 24/7 fitness center.
Greywolf partners inc., who submitted the plans hoped to break ground this month. They anticipate people moving into the first building on June 1, 2024 and the second building by the end of August.
Shopko filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and the Eau Claire store closed just a few months after that announcement. City officials said the most recent use of the space was as a temporary storage warehouse.