...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Deputy announced as next Eau Claire Fire Chief

Matthew Jagger

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire has a new chief at the fire department  who is a familiar face to the department. 

Matthew Jaggar has been selected as the new chief of the fire department after having been deputy chief. 

According to a press release, Jaggar has been with the City of Eau Claire for 24 years, serving in the roles of firefighter, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief. He has been in the firefighting profession since 1994, serving multiple departments and communities.  

He is succeeding former chief Chris Bell who served in the roll for six years. 

There will be a swearing-in ceremony on June 5, but Jaggar starts his new job on Friday. 

