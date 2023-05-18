Deputy announced as next Eau Claire Fire Chief

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire has a new chief at the fire department — who is a familiar face to the department.
Matthew Jaggar has been selected as the new chief of the fire department after having been deputy chief.
According to a press release, Jaggar has been with the City of Eau Claire for 24 years, serving in the roles of firefighter, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief. He has been in the firefighting profession since 1994, serving multiple departments and communities.
He is succeeding former chief Chris Bell who served in the roll for six years.
There will be a swearing-in ceremony on June 5, but Jaggar starts his new job on Friday.