Despite recent flooding, Eau Claire Marathon is ready

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On your mark, get set, go! Marathon weekend is almost here and hundreds of runners will be racing their way through the City of Clear Water.
This weekend, runners will be sprinting across the finish line in downtown Eau Claire for the 2023 Eau Claire Marathon. Floods over the past week caused many trails downtown to close. Race director, Emi Uelmen said that at first floods were a bit of a worry.
"Seeing how high it was weeks out, we knew hopefully by race weekend it would be okay," said Uelmen. "We did check it daily. Sometimes twice a day."
However, she said even if flooding continues into race weekend, the race must go on.
"We stress about it, but we're going to roll with it," said Uelmen. "We have several different options for the full marathon. If we do have to detour, we always want it to be certified. We want it to be a Boston qualifier. So, we've got options if we need them."
Uelmen said 4,500 racers have already signed up. Many of them are from across the nation and visiting Eau Claire for the first time.
"Of the 4,500 that have signed up, 50% of them have never been to Eau Claire, 50% of them have," said Uelmen. "So we've kind of got 2,000 plus new people that will be coming to Eau Claire. Of that, we realized that about 25% of them are coming from over two hours away."
Luke Alex, from Visit Eau Claire, said many hotels have already been completely booked for the weekend.
"Anytime you are bringing in 4 to 5 thousand people, over a weekend, its huge for a direct impact on our community and a positive impact overall," said Alex.
The marathon and half marathon races are on Sunday with other races like a 10k on Saturday. During the races, roads in downtown Eau Claire will be closed or have detours such as parts of Madison, Main, and Barstow street.
