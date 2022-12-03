Desserts go head-to-head in the Chippewa Valley's Gingerbread House Competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you smell gingerbread in the air, it may be because the Chippewa Valley Museum Gingerbread House Contest is underway.
The fifth installment of this contest is open for public viewing, and is supposed to be a fun competition during the holiday season to bring the community together.
Along with a general category, there's also a competition paying homage to local history. Both children and adults can compete.
"A special category for this year is Chippewa Valley history category, kind of in line with the Eau Claire Sesquicentennial celebration, so we had several in that category this year," said Shannon Young, a volunteer at the competition.
The designs, which vary from the Owen Park bandshell to a gingerbread beach house, are all made right here in the Chippewa Valley. This year, about a dozen gingerbread houses are going head to head.
Click here to vote online for your favorite designs until December 17th.