Details released on proposed apartment complex to replace Shopko building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We now know what to expect with the new apartment complex that developers are looking to build on the property that has sat empty since Shopko left Eau Claire in 2019.
Greywolf Partners Inc. submitted plans to the city for a 258 unit multi-family development at 955 Clairemont Avenue. The apartment complex would be called "Station 955" and would be built after the current structure is demolished.
According to the Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda packet, the building would be four stories and would consist of studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Their plans state there will be 212 underground parking stalls and 249 above-ground parking spots, as well as 54 bicycle stalls.
Station 955 would be two buildings with a shared first floor. The link between the two buildings is the "hub" which will house the management office, as well as common areas and a 24/7 fitness center.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will vote on the project at their December 5 meeting, and from there the Eau Claire City Council will also take a vote.
If all is approved, Greystone said they plan to break ground on March 1, and anticipate people moving into the first building on June 1, 2024. They anticipate people moving into the second building by the end of August.
This development is only the former department store building and will not include the rest of the plaza.