Developer signs purchase agreement to buy 'problematic' Regency Inn

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Regency Inn, a hotel the city has been seeking to close since 2020, may soon be sold to a developer.
According to Eau Claire deputy city attorney Doug Hoffer, the Regency's owner has signed a purchase agreement with a national developer, and tentatively the closing date on the sale is in mid-July.
Hoffer said he could not confirm exactly what the developer will do with the land, but said it is his understanding that the plan is to tear down the property and redevelop it into a car wash.
There have been efforts to close the hotel on Hastings Way since December 2020 when the city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit against the business. The lawsuit used phrases like "a well-known den of illegal activity," "worst hotel in the city of Eau Claire" and "a nuisance." It also called it "one of the most problematic properties in our area." The hotel's owner denied these allegations.
Hoffer said on Tuesday that he hopes this sale will address the chronic criminal issues at the Regency. He also hopes to see work done to connect people who live at the Regency with other housing.
"From the outset of this litigation the City of Eau Claire has been focused not only on ending the serious criminal activity at the property, but have also worked with other government agencies and private partners to mitigate the impact on the long term residents of the hotel," he said. "Efforts to connect those residents with resources to find other housing are ongoing, and we are very appreciative of the hard work so many others have put into this effort."
In September 2021, a site plan was approved to convert the hotel into an apartment complex, but that sale fell through.
A trial was scheduled for the city's lawsuit against the Regency for this coming June, but this has been removed from the calendar following the current purchase agreement.